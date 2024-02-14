Jaipur, February 14: Rajasthan government has issued transfer and posting orders for 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers. As per order issued by the State Personnel Department late on Tuesday night, IAS Alok, presently posted as principal residential commissioner in New Delhi, has been transferred to the position of additional chief secretary of the power department.

IAS Aparna Arora has been transferred as additional chief secretary of the forest, environment and climate change departments, among others. The list of officials also include Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, Sarvan Kumar, Urmila Rajoria, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Pratibha Singh, Sushma Arora, Vandana Singhvi, Kumar Pal Gautam, Indrajeet Singh and Rajendra Singh Shekhawat. Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, Three New Divisions, Announces CM Ashok Gehlot in Assembly; Full List of Names Here.

It also included the names of Anuprerna Singh Kuntal, Shakti Singh Rathore, Pragya Kevalramani, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, Prakash Kasera, Tikam Chand Bohra, Nathmal Didel, Namrata Vrishni, Anshdeep, Arun Kumar Purohit, Arun Garg, Alpa Chaudhary, Vasudev Malawat, Nishant Jain, Lok Bandhu, Pooja Kumari Parth, Ghanshyam, Hem Pushpa Sharma and Amit Yadav. Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Kirodi Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Others Take Oath as Ministers in Bhajan Lal Sharma Ministry.

Earlier a week ago, in a major reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government issued the transfer and posting orders for 13 IPS officers.

