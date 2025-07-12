Pune, Jul 12 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services is exploring the use of drone technology to deliver blood bags, medicines, and other medical supplies in hilly and hard-to-reach areas, Director General of AFMS, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a commissioning ceremony for medical cadets at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, Vice Admiral Sarin said the AFMS is integrating modern technologies like telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI), point-of-care devices, and drones to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of State Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR, Says Election Commission.

“We are looking at using drone technology for the supply of blood bags, medicines, and other medical equipment. In fact, we are hoping for a day when even medical evacuations can be carried out using drones,” she said.

She added that the technology is currently being considered for a pilot project in remote and hilly terrains where access is challenging. “Such technology is already in use by non-military agencies,” she said.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Retrieving Shuttlecock in Naigaon Near Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

AFMC Commandant Lt Gen Pankaj Rao said technological advancements are being adopted across the medical field, from prevention to treatment.

Commenting on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, Vice Admiral Sarin said AFMS is responsible for the health needs of all four astronauts in the mission.

“The Institute of Aviation Medicine is providing primary healthcare in the US, and a Group Captain has been deployed in Houston, Texas, to look after the crew's health,” she said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)