Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Thursday that, following Ayodhya and Kashi, the government's attention is now directed towards Mathura and Vrindavan. He expressed optimism for a positive court ruling on Mathura as well and emphasized that the pace of development in Mathura-Vrindavan will be further accelerated.

Addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Namankan Sabha' at the Seth B.N. Poddar Inter College ground, the Chief Minister also issued a warning to members of the Congress and INDIA bloc, emphasizing that the entire nation is prepared to reprimand those who disrespect 'Matra shakti.'

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's Picture Between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar Is 'Symbol of Struggle', Says AAP.

During this, he actively campaigned for the incumbent MP and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Hema Malini. In addition, CM Yogi highlighted the accomplishments achieved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten-year tenure.

Extending his best wishes to sitting MP Hema Malini for her nomination from the Mathura seat, the Chief Minister remarked, "Hema ji is contesting from here for the third time, while other parties struggle to find suitable candidates. They resort to borrowing candidates, and when they fail even in that, Congress leaders lose their composure. Their derogatory remarks against 'matra shakti' are a disgraceful insult to half the population."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Odisha Government Declares Holidays for Its Employees on Voting Days for General Polls; Check Dates Here.

He emphasized that the people of the INDIA alliance must recognize that Mathura is the sacred land of Radhe Rani and Yamuna Maiya. "Disrespecting half the population will invite nationwide backlash. This land reveres 'matra shakti', and any attempt to demean it will face severe consequences. While democracy upholds freedom of expression, it does not justify insulting 'matra shakti'," the CM warned.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while personal preferences may vary, targeting art, culture, and caste is unacceptable. He warned that those involved in such actions are digging their own graves. "Mathura is renowned for its artistry. Lord Krishna incarnated here with 16 arts. What better place to celebrate art?" he remarked.

He further stated, "There is a renowned Indian cinema actress, who has devoted her life to showcasing India's culture and civilization globally through her talent. Her performances draw crowds from across the world and she is widely admired. If members of the Congress party have an issue with this, it raises doubts about their own standing, perhaps even in the eyes of God."

Chief Minister Yogi questioned why the Congress, which held power for 60 years, failed to foster development in Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. He mentioned that upon the suggestion of Hema Malini, development initiatives in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, and Baldev have been ensured through the Braj Teerth Development Council. He highlighted the rapid progress of development in various pilgrimage sites.

"At many places, we have to wait due to pending court cases. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our belief that victory will ultimately be ours. Just as we patiently endured for 500 years awaiting the resolution of Ayodhya, steadfast in our struggle, and ultimately achieving triumph," he remarked.

The Chief Minister questioned why the SP, BSP, and Congress did not facilitate the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. He accused these parties of resorting to violence against Ram devotees, recounting incidents where individuals were assaulted merely for uttering 'Jai Shri Ram', facing attacks with sticks and bullets.

The Chief Minister said that development projects are in the pipeline for Kashi and Ayodhya, with a renewed focus on the Braj Bhoomi region. He emphasized that initiatives such as the construction of 84-Kosi Parikrama, Govardhan Parikrama, Barsana Parikrama, and efforts to purify the Yamuna River and beautify local ponds will be driven by public sentiment and will proceed rapidly.

CM Yogi emphasized the strategic scheduling of elections in Mathura ahead of Ayodhya and Kashi, delivering a strong message nationwide. While development endeavours are underway in Ayodhya and Kashi, he underscored the necessity for concerted efforts towards the progress of Mathura and Vrindavan, urging support for Hema Malini's reelection with a significant majority for the third time. He also announced plans for a campaign akin to Namami Gange, focusing on the purification of the Yamuna River.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to the residents of Mathura to visit Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur. He highlighted the remarkable transformation in Vindhya Dham, once a narrow place where only two people could walk together, but now accommodating a hundred.

He questioned whether the Congress, SP, and BSP could have accomplished these tasks. "Could they have ensured a secure environment for both businessmen and daughters? Their stance on the welfare of entrepreneurs and daughters is evident from their speeches," he remarked.

Continuing, he asserted, "In such circumstances, there's no reason to expect anything from these parties or waste your vote on them. May our present remain safe and prosperous, leading to a future marked by unprecedented progress and the realization of a developed India. To achieve this, we must ensure Hema Malini's victory by surpassing the combined votes she received in the last two elections."

The Chief Minister highlighted that for the first time, India has witnessed a government that, in line with the nation's ethos, safeguarded its dignity and fostered an environment of security and prosperity. This government has endeavoured to elevate India's stature globally, enhancing national pride and self-respect. Notably, significant strides have been made in developing world-class infrastructure and ensuring that welfare schemes directly benefit the underprivileged.

Renowned actress Hema Malini, a two-time Member of Parliament from Mathura, officially submitted her nomination for the Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive term on Thursday. Accompanied by State Government's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh, Baldev MLA Puran Prakash, and Maat MLA Rajesh Chaudhary, Hema Malini filed her nomination form at the Collectorate.

Hema Malini, representing the BJP, has been elected as the Member of Parliament from Mathura in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha. Demonstrating faith in her leadership once again, the party has nominated her from Mathura for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)