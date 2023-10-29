Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): After the lunar eclipse that took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Saturday, various religious activities were performed across the country at different temples.

Devotees washed the temples at different places with holy water and offered prayers.

The door of Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Sunday morning after the lunar eclipse, and the premises were washed according to Sastras.

After cleaning the temple, devotees and priests started Suprabhata Seva.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanadam, Peskar Srihari, and other officials participated in this program.

A significant number of devotees also arrived at Nageshwar temple to worship Lord Shiva in UP's Kanpur after the lunar eclipse on Sunday.

Temple priest Bablu Goswami said that after the lunar eclipse, the darshan of God and charity have special significance.

Meanwhile, devotees in Varanasi took a bath in the Ganga River after the lunar eclipse.

Keeping in view the traditions, the doors of the temples which were closed during the Sutak period have now been opened, and people can worship as on normal days.

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was also washed with the water of holy rivers after the lunar eclipse.

The priests performed 'Bhasm Aarti' while devotees chanted, meditated, and performed havan at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The doors of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand were also opened and the prayers started after purification in 'Brahma Muhurta' at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday after the lunar eclipse.

It is believed that an eclipse is not only a geographical phenomenon but also a matter of faith. Since the eclipse affects God, human beings try to reduce the problems of God by performing various religious activities.

The lunar eclipse that took place on Saturday night was the last lunar eclipse of this year.

The eclipse was visible in different parts of the country, including Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, West Bengal's Siliguri, Gujarat's Rajkot, and Mumbai's Chembur.

Special telescopes and big binoculars were installed in the Nehru Planetarium here in the National Capital to view this lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened.

Such an alignment occurs during an eclipse season, approximately every six months, during the full moon phase when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the plane of the Earth's orbit.

This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned (in syzygy) with Earth between the other two, which can happen only on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node. (ANI)

