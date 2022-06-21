New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A Directorate General of Shipping order issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide Agniveers with the opportunity to join the Merchant Navy directly after completing their four-year training, an Indian Navy official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a presser today, Chief of Personnel (COP) of the Indian Navy, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, said, "A DGS order issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide Agniveers with the opportunity to join the Merchant Navy directly after completing their four-year training. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to ensure the same."

The Indian Navy official highlighted that recruitment under the scheme will start on June 22.

"Our recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will start tomorrow, June 22. Online registration will start from July 1 onwards," Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said.

He said, "As per the Director-General of Shipping Ministry order for Agniveers, after 4 years of training, they can directly get into Merchant Navy."

The Union Cabinet had also approved the Agnipath scheme on June 14 and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The government had announced that 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year. It had said that the Armed Forces will have "a younger, fitter, diverse profile" to face future challenges.

There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in some states and the government has announced support measures to allay apprehensions.

The Indian Army issued its first notification on Monday for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, had told the media on Sunday the reform in the form of a scheme like Agnipath was pending for long.

"We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawans are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past", he had said. (ANI)

