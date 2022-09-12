Kulgam, September 12: District Administration of Kulgam in South Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Tourism organised Aharbal Mela to promote Kashmir tourism, especially at the tourist destination Aharbal waterfall.

The Aharbal Mela was organized near Aharbal Waterfall Park which is a very famous destination in south Kashmir and always attracts a good number of visitors both locals and outsiders during the summer season. The visitors always take beautiful photographs in front of the famous waterfall.

During the Aharbal Mela, multiple stalls were also installed by various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, KVIB, Apiculture, Floriculture, Handicrafts and other departments. The local traditions and culture were also displayed in stalls.

Watch video:

#Dekhoapnadesh As part of Tourism Promotion Initiative, District Admin Kulgam in collaboration with Tourism Department is organizing Aharbal Mega Festival on September 11, 2022. Do join the event and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of the nature.@tourismgoi @JandKTourism pic.twitter.com/erG3mWDfv2 — Information and PR Kulgam (@DioKulgam) September 10, 2022

Therefore, painting competitions were organised in Aharbal Mela and students from various schools participated in this competition. Groups of boys also participated in cycling and trekking events which were flagged - off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said to ANI, "on the directions of Lieutenant Governor (LG), the district administration is making concerted and coordinated efforts to promote potential tourism destinations like Aharbal which is an offbeat tourist destination. The festival or mela is part of the Government's initiative to promote this offbeat destination across Jammu & Kashmir."

"The local traditional culture and cuisines were also showcased during this festival. The participants and locals lauded this step taken by the district administration," he further added.

