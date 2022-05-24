New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): With BJP gearing up for upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, party President JP Nadda is poised to hold an important meeting on May 27 at the party's headquarter in the national capital to make inroads into the Scheduled Tribes vote bank.

According to sources, all BJP MPs from Scheduled Tribes (ST) including Union Ministers, Morcha members, and senior leaders of ideologically affiliated tribal groups will also be present at the meeting.

Nadda will brief the leaders in detail about all the welfare schemes being run by the Central government for the tribal community in this program.

Notably, a similar meeting was organized by the party with the BJP's Scheduled Caste (SC) leaders, which was chaired by Nadda on May 17.

National General Secretary of the organization BL Santosh, ST Morcha's central organizer V Satish, and ST Morcha in-charge Dilip Saikia will also be present in the meeting to be held on May 27.

There are 47 reserved parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and the number of ST constituencies in all the Legislative Assemblies is in the same proportion.

Many states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and all the North-Eastern states of the country are dominated by the tribal community. The meeting also holds importance because many states are due to go to assembly elections later this year and early next year, and as far as the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 are concerned, the community is considered a strong and important vote bank.

Elections are due by the end of this year or next year in states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and later Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which have a sizeable population of ST communities.

It was also decided that in order to gain the confidence of the tribal voters, the party would organize more and more rallies of Prime Minister Modi in the areas dominated by the tribal population. (ANI)

