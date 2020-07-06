Ahmedabad, Jul 6 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday formed 75 teams to examine coronavirus patients at home under its 'Home Sanjivani Van' initiative.

Under the initiative, a two-member team would visit COVID-19 patients, who are under home isolation, on a daily basis to register blood pressure, pulse, temperature, oxygen level etc.

The decision to start the service was taken on Monday, said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is also officer of special duty (OSD) to guide the AMC in its COVID-19 combat.

"We have made 75 teams comprising 150 trained nursing staff to carry out this task daily. We have deployed one doctor for every 10 teams. These teams will be equipped with various devices and medicines, including Vitamin C and D tablets" said Gupta.

"The teams will collect data of the patient and report it to the doctor assigned who will then provide expert advice and visit the patient at home if required," Gupta added.

As per the plan, each team would visit 10 COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research directives, asymptomatic patients or those having very mild symptoms can be treated at home.

