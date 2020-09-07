Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 32,696 on Monday with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,753, it said.

A total of 81 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 26,929, the department said.

149 of the 172 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while rural parts added 23 patients.

All the three fatalities occurred in the city.

