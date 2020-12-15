Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking its tally to 54,447, the state health department said.

With eight fresh deaths, fatalities in the district rose to 2,188, it said.

Recoveries equalled new cases with 239 more patients gettingdischarged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a release.

This took the number of recovered cases to 49,264.

Ahmedabad city recorded 232 new cases and 228 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported seven fresh infections and 11 discharges.

The city's western parts continued to report the highest number of cases.

The number of active cases in the north-west zone was the highest at 481, followed by the west zone at 444 and south-west zone at 418 cases, said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The number of micro containment areas in the city further reduced to 58 after 17 such areas were removed and two new localities added to the list, the AMC said.

The corporation said it has reduced the cost of treatment in COVID-19 designated private hospitals for patients referred by the civic body.

The AMC said it will gradually reduce the number of such hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients following a representation made by an association of private hospitals.

