New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Ahmedabad will host a two-day Urban20 mayoral summit from July 7 that is expected to bring together several city leaders and mayors from across G20 nations, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that U20 is an engagement group under India's G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasising the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration among cities.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Video: Hundreds of Commuters Stranded As Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Blocked.

According to a statement, more than 20 mayors from across the world and about 25 mayors from Indian cities will share their experiences of their respective city-level actions and initiatives,

Ahmedabad is the U20 Chair for the current sixth cycle and is supported by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) as the Technical Secretariat, and MoHUA as the nodal ministry, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held in Rs 70 Crore Drug Bust Case of 2021; Bajrang Dal Functionary Says Accused Son of BJP Leader.

"Besides the deliberations among mayors, one of the highlights of the upcoming Summit will be four thematic sessions focusing on U20 priorities," the ministry said in the statement.

Six white papers focusing on the six U20 priorities will also be released in these sessions by the dignitaries. Another exclusive session for mayors will be a round table on climate finance led by U20 conveners, United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), C40 and the cities of Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Ahmedabad, it added.

Spotlight sessions are scheduled during the Summit to focus on aspects of urban resilience, city readiness for investments, inclusion, circular economy and data-driven governance, showcasing the research and work being undertaken by organisations in various cities across India and the world.

"The key outcome of any U20 Mayoral Summit is the handover of the U20 Communiqué by the attending Mayors to the G20 leaders. The U20 Communiqué is an action-oriented collaboratively prepared document that brings to the fore the role that cities can play in taking forward the G20 agenda and includes recommendations and endorsements from a number of cities," the statement stated.

The event will also host an exhibition showcasing India's urban story, especially city-level successes, notable projects and innovative initiatives. There will also be a screening of select films to help raise awareness about the multifaceted impacts of climate change on urban areas and vice versa, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)