New Delhi [India], July 1(ANI): An Air India flight en route to Vienna from Delhi experienced a serious mid-air incident on June 14, during which the aircraft suddenly lost altitude by nearly 900 feet, prompting an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India, in an official statement, confirmed that both pilots involved in the incident have been removed from active duty pending the outcome of the probe. The airline stated that the matter was reported to the DGCA immediately, by aviation regulations.

'Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to DGCA following regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation," an airline spokesperson said.

According to sources, the DGCA has ordered a probe, and an investigation is currently underway.

This event occurred just two days after a tragic crash involving another Air India flight departing from Ahmedabad, which resulted in the deaths of all but one person on board. The close timing of the two incidents has heightened scrutiny over flight safety and regulatory oversight.

Earlier, the DGCA safety audit revealed recurring maintenance issues and inadequate rectification of defects across Air India's fleet. These findings follow a string of technical snags reported on multiple Air India flights earlier this month. As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities will examine several possible causes, including adverse weather conditions, mechanical failures, or pilot error. They may recommend stricter inspections or revisions to operational procedures. (ANI)

