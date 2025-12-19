New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Low-cost Indian airline and subsidiary of the Tata Group, Air India Express, cancelled the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight on Friday due to a technical issue that was identified prior to departure.

According to an Air India Express spokesperson, passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and offered the option of a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

"In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled. Guests were promptly provided with hotel accommodation and refreshments. Guests were also offered options, including a full refund or complimentary rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains paramount in all aspects of our operations," said an Air India Express spokesperson.

Earlier, on December 15, Air India Express issued a travel advisory warning that fog at select airports in North India may affect flight schedules. According to the airline, affected services included flights between Varanasi (VNS) and Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi-Srinagar (SXR). Additionally, Delhi-Indore (IDR), Delhi-Guwahati (GAU), Delhi-Ranchi (IXR), Mangaluru (IXE)-Delhi, Delhi-Mangaluru (IXE), and Lucknow (LKO)-Riyadh (RUH) flights were also affected by the flight scheduling.

Air India Express said passengers affected are eligible for a one-time flight change without change fees for up to seven days from the original travel date, or for a full refund to the original payment method.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has overtaken Air India and Air India Express in international passenger traffic during the July-September 2025 quarter, according to official data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Data for the quarter shows IndiGo carried a total of 41.36 lakh international passengers, with 19.88 lakh passengers arriving in India and 21.47 lakh departing from the country. By comparison, Air India carried 11.79 lakh passengers to India and 11.97 lakh from India, while Air India Express recorded 8.08 lakh arrivals and 9.13 lakh departures.

Even when combined, the Air India group's international passenger volumes for the quarter fell short of IndiGo's standalone numbers. This change occurred after Air India reduced its flights following a June plane crash. This reduction in flights created capacity that IndiGo quickly filled by increasing flights on key international routes. (ANI)

