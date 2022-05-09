Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Two people were killed on Monday after a car hit their bike from behind in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The car overturned after hitting the bike, injuring three passengers of the car.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Belongings To Bring Nearly Rs 5 Crore in UK Auction.

The bike riders were on their way to Roopangarh from Parbatsar, when a speeding car hit them from behind, killing them on the spot, SHO Roopangarh Ayub Khan said.

The deceased were identified as Nemichand (25) and Mukesh (20).

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Unable to Celebrate Son's Birthday, 35-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself.

Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after a post mortem, he said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Roopangarh for treatment.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)