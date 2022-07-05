Hazaribag, Jul 5 (PTI) An alert pet dog foiled an ATM robbery in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders and hammers to rob it in the dead of the night, they said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar; ‘Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Likely Over Gujarat, Goa and Kerala for Next 5 Days’, Says IMD.

The house, where the ATM is located, is owned by one Sudhir Barnwal. The robbers almost finished cutting open the machine, when Barnwal's pet dog Samba began barking, alerting his owner and the neighbours, police said.

As people woke up, the robbers left the damaged machine behind and fled, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Selling Chicken on Paper With Pictures of Hindu God and Goddess.

A case has been filed and an investigation started into the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said.

The ATM had Rs 27 lakh in it, he said.

Police said they suspect robbers from outside the state involved in it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)