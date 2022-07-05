Mumbai, July 5: On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in the state.

Besides, the weather bureau has also issued an ‘orange’ alert, with a warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds for the next five days over Mumbai and the west coast of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks To Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava; Discusses Heavy Rainfall And Flood Situation In State.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. (Visuals from Andheri Subway) pic.twitter.com/wcGjcMRdoR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Forecast for Mumbai and Maharashtra:

While an "orange" alert has been issued for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, IMD official KS Hosalikar said that active monsoon conditions will prevail over the central and west coast this week.

Hosalikar also said that a forecast of torrential rains in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas has been issued. He also advised people to keep a tab on the Impact Based Forecast (IBF) and Mumbai Flood Warning System IFLOWS. #MumbaiRains Photos and Videos Go Viral on Twitter as The City Witnesses Heavy Downpour Amid Monsoon Arrival (View Tweets).

According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai has been experienced three digit rains for two days since the beginning of July month. In its forecast, Skymet said that moderate showers with isolated heavy spells is likely on July 5 and 6. It also said that the city will witness heavy to very heavy rains from July 7 to 9 with the showers peaking on July 8 and 9.

Forecast for Rest of India:

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that due to strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, fairy widespread or widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 5 days.

Check tweet:

4/07:IMDच्या अंदाजानुसार मुंबई ठाणे व आजूबाजूला येत्या ४,५ दिवसांत मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता,त्यामुळे सर्वांना विनंती आहे की कृपया हवामानाचा अंदाज,इशारे व 3 तासांच्या NOWCAST सह स्वतःला अपडेट ठेवा. प्रभाव आधारित अंदाज (IBF),मुंबई पूर चेतावणी प्रणाली I-FLOWS Mumbai माहिती देखील पहा. pic.twitter.com/NPqpnzGUts — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 4, 2022

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan & Goa on 07th & 08th July, 2022," the weather agency stated. It has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 5 days.

The weather agency also said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures and it is very likely to stay the same over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days. Predicting weather forecast from July 10 to 12, the weather bureau said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of West coast, Central, northwest, east India and Islands.

Check tweet:

Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on 07th & 08th; West Uttar Pradesh on 06th; East Rajasthan during 04th-08th and West Rajasthan during 05th-08th. Isolated very heavy rainfall over West Rajasthan on 06th and over East Rajasthan during 06th-08th July. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 4, 2022

"Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning likely over the region during 05th-09th July, 2022," the weather bulletin read.

The IMD has also issued a 'red' alert for Madhya Pradesh for the next five days, It has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on July 7-8; West Uttar Pradesh on July 6; East Rajasthan from July 4-8, and West Rajasthan from July 5-8.

