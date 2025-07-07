New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A senior functionary of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, a cross-party group of MPs, on Monday called for global recognisition of the institution of Dalai Lalai and its right to choose his successor amid China's claim that it has the sole right to approve his heir.

BJP MP Tapir Gao, a third-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal East, noted that the Forum had, in its previous meetings, the last being in March this year, demanded Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama, whose 90th birthday was celebrated on July 6.

"The institution of the Dalai Lama is rooted in religious and cultural traditions of Tibetan Buddhists. China has absolutely no role in the matter. The world should recognise it," said Gao, the co-convenor of the Forum.

The forum members include MPs from different parties, including the BJP, Congress and the Trinamool Congress, and over 80 of them were signatories to the demand that the Dalai Lama should be conferred India's highest civilian award.

Gao noted that he has raised the demand in the Lok Sabha in recognition of the Dalai Lama's dedication to peace, compassion, humanity and universal brotherhood.

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual and temporal head of Tibetan Buddhists, had earlier said that the institution will continue and only its trust will have the authority to recognise the future reincarnation, who will succeed him.

The Gaden Phodrang Trust was founded by the Office of Dalai Lama in 2015. China has, though, insisted that only it has the sole authority to recognise the successor.

Thousands gathered in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple, on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, while greetings poured from across the world for the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Political leaders from India and abroad also shared the stage with the Dalai Lama, throwing their support behind the Buddhist leader who has been living in exile in India and has been fighting for the rights of the Tibetan people since the region came under Chinese occupation in the 1960s.

