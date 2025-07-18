Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Pilots' association ALPA India on Friday called for including its representatives as observers in the ongoing probe into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people last month, and welcomed the AAIB's appeal asking everyone to refrain from speculations.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday said it is too early to draw any "definite conclusions" on what led to the Air India plane crash as the probe is still on and that the final report will come out with the root causes, while it urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives.

The comments came against the backdrop of reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane that killed 260 people on June 12. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has been requesting authorities to include it in the investigation.

In keeping with the global best practices and ICAO Annex 13, ALPA India on Friday said pilot associations can be permitted to assist in investigations as technical advisers.

"These paragraphs allow the state conducting the investigation to include advisers nominated by accredited representatives, provided they possess suitable qualifications. In many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, pilot unions and associations routinely participate in this capacity.

"ALPA India once again renews its request to be included as an observer in the ongoing investigation of VT-ANB, to contribute professionally and help strengthen the safety framework of Indian aviation," it said in a statement.

The association also thanked AAIB for addressing public concerns and making a much-needed appeal to the media and public to refrain from speculation, premature conclusions, or unverified narratives while the investigation is ongoing.

ALPA India emphasised that such accidents must be investigated with utmost diligence, transparency and impartiality. It is a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA).

AAIB, on Thursday, appealed to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report and said this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts.

