Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday called former CM Amarinder Singh "a spent cartridge" and "Jaichand" of state politics, prompting the veteran leader to ask if he was "dumb".

In a clash over social media, the former CM also said if Sidhu is bent on "destroying" the state Congress, then he is making his task "easier".

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Both leaders sparred after Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will launch his new political party when the Election Commission clears its name and symbol and claimed that many Congress leaders are in touch with him.

Amarinder Singh had announced to float his own party after he resigned as the Punjab CM following a bitter power tussle with Sidhu last month.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Calling him "Jaichand", an medieval ruler taken as a traitor, Sidhu accused Amarinder Singh of siding with the BJP and the SAD as the CM.

"There is no suffering that pity will not insult! Were you unceremoniously dumped for good governance? & 18 point agenda shoved down the throat of poorest performing CM of Punjab…You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab's political history, you are truly a spent cartridge," Sidhu said in a tweet.

"Was it pity, that a 3 member committee was formed to make you accountable? Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals ! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear," alleged Sidhu.

Sidhu also said the former CM had earlier too formed his own party but he could get just over 800 votes when he contested the elections.

"Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes. People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab," said Sidhu.

Reacting to it, Amarinder Singh slammed the former cricketer and said, “You do have the knack of putting your foot in your mouth @sherryontopp! The 856 votes you are mocking came even after I withdrew my nomination from Kharar since I'd won unopposed from Samana. So what does that show? Or are you too dumb to understand'."

"If I could get those 856 votes just because my name was on the ballot paper after I withdrew from contest, do I even need to spell out what happens when I actually fight? In fact, all Punjab knows I've won LS polls twice & assembly 6 times," said Amarinder Singh's media adviser quoted him as saying.

Amarinder Singh asked Sidhu to focus on his work instead of "wasting time" attacking him all day long.

"Unless you've made up your mind to not rest till you've destroyed @INCPunjab. And if that's the case then you're only making my task easier," said Singh.

Meanwhile, Sidhu welcomed the convening of the Punjab Assembly session on November 8.

"Punjab welcomes the Vidhan Sabha session, it will be redemption song for people of Punjab. Cancellation of PPAs, bringing in tariff order to decrease prices of power for domestic consumer, cancelling farm laws & using persuasive power of Vidhan Sabha to stop BSF takeover of Punjab," tweeted Sidhu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)