New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on October 5, officials said on Friday.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third one on October 12, university officials said.

According to the schedule released by the university on Friday, the last date of payment of online fee against the first cut-off list is October 7, while the last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11.

The last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14, it said.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Last year, the highest cut-off at AUD was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

