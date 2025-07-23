New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Ambedkar University, Delhi has invited fresh applications for postgraduate admissions under the non-CUET category, offering an opportunity for students who did not appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) to secure admission for the 2025-26 academic session.

"Students who wish to apply based on their graduation marks (Non-CUET) can apply through a separate admission portal," a press release by the university said on Wednesday.

The university said admissions will be considered based on graduation marks for non-CUET applicants, but only if seats remain vacant after evaluating candidates who applied through the CUET route.

Both sets of applicants can submit their forms between July 24 and July 27 through their respective portals.

The move offers a second chance to students who did not take the CUET-PG, broadening the admission window for several popular postgraduate courses across disciplines.

Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi is a state university established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, known for its programmes in humanities, social sciences and development studies.

Further details are available on the university's website: https://aud.delhi.gov.in/

