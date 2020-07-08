Mumbai, July 8: 'Rajgruh', the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in central Mumbai, will get round-the-clock police protection, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. A man entered the premises of the two-storey house in Dadar area on Tuesday night and smashed potted plants, damaged CCTV cameras and threw stones at a window before fleeing. Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's House 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai Vandalised, Deshmukh Orders Probe.

The police have detained a suspect. Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Deshmukh said the state government had taken serious note of the incident. Dalit Leader Demands Arrest of 'Rajgruh' Vandals.

The issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting and the government has decided to provide permanent round-the-clock police protection to the premises, the minister said.

