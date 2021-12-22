Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Alleging that booths were captured and votes rigged during the just-concluded Kolkata civic polls, a CPI(M) candidate on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court praying that the election be declared null and void.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Stabs 30-year-old Delhi native to Death Over Suspicion of Affair With His Spouse in Jaipur.

CPI(M) candidate from ward number 75 Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, who claimed he was manhandled by TMC supporters on the day of the elections, also sought the deployment of paramilitary forces for polls to 111 other municipal bodies, likely to be held in the next few months.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Mom's Lovers; Accused Arrested After Girl Delivers Baby.

Khan petitioned for repoll to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He pleaded for court directions to set up a special investigation team for probe into allegations of booth capture, vote rigging and incidents of violence.

The petitioner further prayed that paramilitary force be deployed at least seven days ahead of the day of elections as that would restore confidence in the minds of voters.

Khan, in his plea, said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC should be imposed within a radius of 300 metres from any polling booth.

The ruling TMC has gained control of the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation, clinching 134 seats, in a ringing endorsement for the party, seven months after its landslide win in the state polls.

The BJP managed to win just three wards. The Congress and the CPI (M)-led Left Front bagged two wards each. Three remaining wards were clinched by Independents.

The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier told the high court that plans are afoot to hold elections to 111 municipal bodies in six to eight phases by May, 2022.

The high court recently turned down a prayer of the state BJP seeking deployment of central forces for the KMC elections, following assurances by the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state police that all arrangements will be made for holding peaceful, free and fair elections.

The court left it to the SEC to take a call on deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, if necessary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)