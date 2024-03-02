Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid a political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, job aspirants are holding a 23-day hunger strike in Shimla.

These protestors are the job seekers and aspirants for different posts. Thousands of youth appeared in different examinations for thousands of posts in different departments of the state government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Hacked to Death by Kin Over Family Dispute in Etawah.

They warned the Sukhu government of an aggressive protest until death. Over 10,000 job aspirants who qualified for the exams four years ago have been demanding the results.

The test of Junior Office Assistants Information Technology (JOAIT) posts in the state government candidates did not get results even after the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

Also Read | I Will Remain With NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"We have been protesting here for the last 23 days over the demand to declare our results. We are nearly 10,000 in number and we are facing trouble in the cold conditions, it's been raining, and we are getting ill. The government doesn't listen to our demands. The youth are jobless. This is the only reason for this political situation," said Anshul Kashyap, a protester.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh government scrapped the Staff Selection Selection Commission after irregularities and paper leak cases were burst in December 2022. Later the government shifted all powers and declared of examination and recruitment process to the state Service Selection Commission.

"The politicians and MLAs are using state helicopters to settle their political situation but we are sitting here in minus temperature but nobody is worried about our situation. We are just demanding our results to be declared. We changed the BJP government and voted for Congress as the previous government did not resolve our issue. The present government is doing the same," another protestor Saurabh Sharma lashed out.

He added that this government will not stay for long. The legislators raised our issues and the situations have arisen due to the problems of youth. "Both political parties are responsible for our situation here. We shall continue our chain hunger strike until our results are declared," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)