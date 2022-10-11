New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Delhi Government has asked all the hospitals to reserve 10-15% of their hospital beds for vector borne diseases (VBD) patients, taking cognizance of the current situation of vector-borne disease (VBD) cases, especially dengue, in the national capital.

The government has asked the hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that no patient suffering from Dengue fever or any other VBD is denied admission on account of lack of beds in the hospital.

The latest order issued by the government's health department also states that all the government and private hospitals that have beds reserved for admitting COVID-19 patients, should use those beds for dengue or VBD patients if those beds are lying vacant.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who also holds the portfolio of Health Minister currently said in a statement, "Present weather conditions are the peak transmission period for VBD like dengue. Cases have seen a sharp rise in the last two weeks but there is no need to panic as all the arrangements have been set in place to provide treatment to patients at hospitals. The government has alerted all the hospitals across the national capital and is keeping an eye on the whole situation.''

"Hospitals have been directed to reserve 10-15% of their beds for VBD patients and ensure that no patient is denied admission due to lack of beds," he said.

Sisodia added, "Currently approximately 8800 hospital beds have been reserved in all the hospitals including central government, Delhi government and private hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The government has also advised hospitals to use the beds, where the occupancy is less than 1% since the last 3-4 weeks for accommodating VBD patients."

He further stated that "the vector-borne diseases are associated with climatic factors and their upsurge is often reported from the pre-monsoon onwards. Last year, Delhi faced a tough time due to a rise in dengue cases during the months of August to November but the hospitals tackled the cases diligently. Following the situation faced last year, all the hospitals and local bodies have been sent the communication to take necessary actions for preparedness to deal with vector-borne disease cases, Sisodia further said.

It is to be noted that a sharp rise has seen a rise in the number of dengue cases last week. A total of 1258 cases have been reported so far. (ANI)

