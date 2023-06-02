New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call to respected President Mrs Droupadi Murmu," Shah tweeted.

Shah met the President a day after returning from a four-day stock-taking visit to Manipur, which has been witnessing violence. He also met a cross-section of people in the northeastern state.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: ''Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan''.

On Thursday Shah in Manipur addressed a press conference and announced that an investigation panel led by a retired High Court judge will probe the recent violence in the State.

He said that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur, in which representatives of all sections would be included.

Shah appealed to all sections in violence-hit Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony. He appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace. On behalf of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in violence in the State.(ANI)

