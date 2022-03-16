New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed The Kashmir Files "a bold representation of truth" in which the Kashmiri Pandit community was forced to leave their own homes in the country.

The Home Minister met with The Kashmir Files casting team today and said that the truth of sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits have come to the notice of the whole world through this film.

Also Read | Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Hikes Monthly Allowance for Orphans, Homeless Children to Rs 2,500 per Child.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "#TheKashmirFiles is a bold representation of truth. It will work to make the society and the country aware in this direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated.

"Met with today's #TheKashmirFiles team. The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort," Shah said in a tweet.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Confirmed for March 22, 2022.

Shah further congratulated the entire team for making this film. "I congratulate the entire team for making this film. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri," the Home Minister tweeted.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has entered the Rs 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)