New Delhi, January 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following intense clashes between protesting farmers and Delhi police that even reached the Red Fort.

According to sources in the government, since this morning the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been getting hourly updates and has been monitoring the situation in Delhi. Senior Delhi police officials briefed Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla about the situation in the afternoon, sources informed.

This comes after the Ministry ordered the suspension of internet services at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to the tense security situation in the national capital. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Protestors Break Barricades at Peeragarhi Chowk, Move Towards Punjab Bagh; Here's What We Know So Far.

According to a senior government official, the order has been issued by the MHA after the Delhi Police briefed about the situation and requested to suspend services in some parts of Delhi. The ministry will review this order shortly and will decide further course of action, informed sources.

Earlier today, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed.

A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the Red Fort and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted. Several people, including police personnel, suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police. Farmers' Tractor Rally: DMRC Closes Entry And Exit Gates of Metro Stations on Several Lines After Agitation Turns Violent; Check Complete Details Here.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

