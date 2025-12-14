New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Sunday accused the Congress of politicising the issue of alleged vote theft by holding its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), despite a detailed discussion in Parliament, and alleging that the protest was aimed at protecting infiltrators.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "Today, the Congress party is holding a rally against vote theft at Ramlila Maidan. It is being said that people are also coming from other states ruled by Congress. Surprisingly, even after the discussion in the House, the Congress party is holding this rally."

Patra highlighted that the Congress itself had sought a discussion on SIR in Parliament. "This same Congress party had submitted an application in the House for a discussion on SIR. Everyone in the House expressed their thoughts, and the Union Home Minister also responded to them," he said.

Taking a swipe at the party's leadership, Patra added, "A person who always wears a T-shirt gives a lecture on khadi that day... and from that, their true form is revealed, and they fabricated a story about SIR." He accused Congress of double standards on the issue of vote theft.

"They made up the entire story, and when the Home Minister gave point-by-point responses one by one... The Congress party heard about all the issues. When they won in Telangana, Himachal and Karnataka, there was no vote theft, but where the BJP won, there was vote theft," he said.

"When the Home Minister mentioned infiltrators, that the Congress party is trying to protect the infiltrators, then they created a deadlock and walked out; this clearly shows that this rally against SIR that is happening is an effort by the Congress party to protect the infiltrators," Patra added

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on electoral reforms, slammed Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about SIR and tarnishing the image of India's democracy. He asserted that the Modi government "will not allow infiltrators to get voting rights" and addressed issues raised by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier today, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also dismissed the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally by Congress against the special Intensive Review (SIR) issue, calling it a gathering of "failed people" doomed to fail.

He also rejected allegations of vote theft, backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "First of all, Congress is a rejected party that has been rejected across the country. This is a gathering of failed people who are assembling in Delhi today, which will completely fail. As far as the question of vote theft is concerned, the way Union Home Minister Amit Shah has torn apart this allegation in the House, everyone knows that, so there is no issue of vote theft. These are some failed people who are holding such events to somehow vent their political frustration."

The Congress party is scheduled to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. (ANI)

