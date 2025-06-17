New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations for the upcoming Census of India, which is now officially set to include caste enumeration, as per the official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The minister hailed this move as a "historic decision" that corrected a "historical wrong."

The notification to conduct the Census was published in the official Gazette on Monday, following a high-level meeting held in Delhi, where the Home Minister reviewed the plan along with the Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI), and other senior officials.

According to the release, the Census 2027 will be the 16th Census since inception and the 8th since Independence. It will be conducted in two phases -- the House Listing Operation (HLO) followed by the Population Enumeration (PE).

In the first phase, details of housing conditions, assets, and amenities of each household will be collected.

The second phase will gather information on the demographic, socio-economic, and cultural aspects of individuals.

The caste data will also be collected in this phase, according to an official's statements.

Clarifying media reports that questioned the mention of caste in the Gazette, the Home Ministry reiterated that the inclusion of caste enumeration was clearly stated in the press releases dated April 30, June 4, and June 15, 2025.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the move, calling it a bold and just decision by the Modi government.

He posted, "The CCPA meeting held under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi today corrected a historical wrong by deciding in favour of the integration of caste enumeration with the population census, and sent the message of its firm commitment to social equity and rights for every section of the society."

Shah also targeted the opposition, stating, "The Congress and its allied parties opposed caste enumeration when they wielded power for decades but made it their electoral plank when in opposition. This decision will empower all economically and socially disadvantaged sections, promote inclusion, and pave new paths for the progress of the underprivileged."

The Population Census 2027 will begin with a reference date of March 1, 2027, for most parts of the country. The reference date for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be October 1, 2026.

According to the official statement, around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and 1.3 lakh Census functionaries will be deployed for the exercise. This will be the first fully digital Census, using mobile apps and offering a self-enumeration option to citizens.

Officials assured that stringent data security measures will be implemented during data collection, transmission, and storage.

The last Census was conducted in 2011. A new round scheduled for 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite all initial preparations being completed. (ANI)

