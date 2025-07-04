New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, assuring them of complete support from the Centre in response to the widespread heavy rainfall across several states.

In a post on X, Shah said, "In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, I spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government."

Several parts of northern and western India have experienced intense rainfall, resulting in flood-like situations, landslides, and infrastructure damage, which has led to emergency responses. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been stationed in the affected regions to assist in rescue and relief operations.

A day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favourable conditions for the monsoon.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall.

Alerts have been issued for central India and the western coast, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these regions. Eastern Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rain, with the IMD predicting significant downpours in the area.

"A circulation has formed in Madhya Pradesh, and another circulation has formed in northern Odisha and surrounding areas. All these conditions are very favourable for the monsoon. An orange or red alert is in place for almost the entire central India and the western coast, due to which we estimate that heavy rainfall may occur in eastern Rajasthan today... Overall, we can say that the monsoon is in an active phase. Heavy rain will continue in most parts of India for almost the entire week," said Naresh Kumar.

The IMD's warning is a reminder for residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and stay alert. The heavy rainfall is expected to have a significant impact on various parts of the country, and the IMD's timely warning will help in minimising the risks associated with the monsoon. (ANI)

