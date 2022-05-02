New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru.

The Home Minister is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.

In another event, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.

At the event, the Home Minister will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later launch the E-Beat App.

At the noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.

At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021. (ANI)

