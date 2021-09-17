New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday where he will take part in various organisational programmes, the party said.

During his visit, Shah will pay floral tributes at the statue of King Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Also Read | Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana Launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Under PMKVY.

Shah will formally launch the Ujjawala 2.0 scheme and address an event to honour tribal heroes under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', it said.

He will also interact with the BJP's booth workers during his visit, it added.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: PM Narendra Modi Calls for SCO Template to Fight Radicalisation, Extremism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)