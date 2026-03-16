Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): Customs officials at Bengaluru Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.125 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 39.37 lakh.

The narcotic substance was hidden inside a photo frame in the passenger's checked-in baggage.

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In a post on X, the official handle of Bangalore Customs shared, "NDPS Seizure at Bengaluru Airport | 14.03.2026 Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.125 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹39.37 lakh, concealed inside a photo frame in checked-in baggage. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985."

https://x.com/blrcustoms/status/2033475660799451478?s=20

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The accused has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

On March 3, two interstate drug peddlers, including one woman, were arrested after a successful operation by the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City.

The CCB seized 8,335 LSD strips, 534 grams of Charas, 5kg of Hydro Ganja, along with two mobile phones and one two-wheeler during the operation, according to a release.

The CCB Narcotics Control Wing officers and staff conducted this raid within the limits of Bagalur Police Station based on credible information gathered by a team led by ACP HK Mahanand and Police Inspector Manjappa CA.

The two arrested were revealed to be Bengaluru residents for the past year and were involved in an organised illegal drug distribution network. They were receiving narcotic substances from a Kerala-based individual residing in Thailand and distributing them to customers as per his instructions, thereby earning illegal profits. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Bagalur Police Station, as per the release.

In another operation led by ACP NK, Mahanand and Police Inspector Rakshit AK seized 1.5 kg of Hydro Ganja based on credible inputs. The contraband had been smuggled via international parcel services and cleverly concealed inside chocolate and biscuit boxes to avoid suspicion. The estimated value of the contraband is Rs 1.5 crore.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at KG Nagar Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)