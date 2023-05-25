Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to people in Manipur to maintain peace and said he will visit the state after a few days and stay there for three days.

He said justice will be done with everyone in the state.

"There were clashes in Manipur after verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace," Amit Shah said at an event here.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with state chief minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP government in the state of having failed to maintain peace and order and said that thousands of people in the state have been rendered homeless.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 directed the Manipur government to file a fresh status report on all the security, relief and rehabilitation efforts made for the people affected by the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that maintaining law and order is a State subject and as the Supreme Court, it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the matter.

"We can't say who is responsible for this... law and order is a State subject. We as the apex court can ensure they don't turn a blind eye. We must as a court also understand that some matters are entrusted to the political arm," said the CJI.

Centre and the state governments told the top court that a status report has been filed and the situation had improved in the State.

In its status report, the government said a total of 318 relief camps have been opened where more than 47,914 persons have been given relief. It said 626 FIRs have been registered. (ANI)

