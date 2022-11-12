New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Amity University on Saturday conferred the honorary Doctor of Law on Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh.

The honorary degree was awarded for "his exceptional vision, deep commitment to providing all-round justice, highest professionalism, inspirational leadership and continuous dedicated efforts towards nation building through upholding the sanctity of the law of the land," the private university based in Noida said.

"His relentless journey is an inspiration for all those who seek social equity, justice and empowerment for the masses,” it said.

Singh was conferred the honorary degree at the university convocation.

The university awards honorary doctorate degree to eminent personalities in various walks of life.

