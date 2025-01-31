New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The famed Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will showcase 140 different types of roses, a floral clock and a bal vatika among other attractions when it opens for public viewing on Sunday.

This year, the visitors will find a colourful array of plumeria trees, each adorned with beautiful, fragrant blossoms with more than four lakh saplings, the President's Office said. Next to the Plumeria Garden will be a Banyan Grove, it said.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2024-25 Highlights: India Shows Steady Growth Amid Global Uncertainty, GDP Projected To Surge 6.3 to 6.8% in FY26.

The grove is home to majestic banyan trees, known for their sprawling branches and aerial roots that create an enchanting atmosphere.

There will be a sensory path of around 220 metres. Walking barefoot on it will elevate the senses, according to a note shared by the President's Office during a media preview of the garden.

Also Read | BJP Hits Out at Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Over 'Poor Thing' Remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Says It 'Demeans High Office'.

People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm, except on Mondays, which are maintenance days, said Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

Booking and entry to the garden is free of cost, she said.

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, the Udyan will remain closed on February 5 (Delhi polls), February 20 and 21 (Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (Holi).

Visitors will pass through the bal vatika, plumeria theme garden, bonsai garden, central lawn, long garden and circular garden with dedicated QR codes to get information on different elements on display, the note said.

"Along with tulips, this year the visitors will be able to see 140 different types of roses and more than 80 other flowers," it said.

A floral clock is a new addition at Amrit Udyan near the Pilkhan tree that represents a unique floral design where flowers are planted in a circular shape and its periphery is surrounded by small edge plants and coloured pebbles.

The clock will also display the time, according to officials.

Visitors will witness mounds, an extended lawn, curated flower beds of winter annuals and crafted ornamental floral art in the shape of a floral boat, floral car and many other ornamental shapes.

The Amrit Udyan will open for people from February 2 to March 30.

The entry and exit will be from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the convenience of visitors, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

The Amrit Udyan will be open for visitors belonging to certain special categories also.

It will be open on March 26 for differently-abled persons, on March 27 for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces, on March 28 for women and tribal women's self-help groups and on March 29 for senior citizens.

Bookings can be made at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in while walk-in entry is also available.

Rashtrapati Bhavan will also host Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of Amrit Udyan from March 6 to 9. This year's mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of southern India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)