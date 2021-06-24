Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled Class 12 and Class 10 state board examinations following the Supreme Court's tough questions over holding them during the COVID pandemic.

While addressing a press conference here, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, "Supreme Court had held a hearing on the inter-examinations of the Andhra Pradesh and issued orders to complete the entire process of examinations including the declaration of results by July 31."

"It is not possible to conduct Intermediate exams and declare results before July 31. With SC orders, we are cancelling the exams," Suresh said.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party stated the comments of the Supreme Court over the petition filed regarding the Class 12th and Class 10th state board examinations are a tight slap on the YSRCP government.

"TDP collected opinions of public on the conduct of exams, and more than six lakh people expressed their opinion against the conduct of exams," the party spokesperson K Pattabhiram said.

The government in its affidavit before the top court said that experts have been consulted and they are of the view that it will be feasible to hold the examination, hence the State shall endeavour to conduct the examination tentatively in the last week of July 2021.

The affidavit has also said that about 5.20 lakh students will appear for the board examination and there would be precautionary measures in place including holding exams on alternate days and allowing only 15 to 18 students in one exam centre. It has added that apart from social distancing and sanitization protocols, one health official with a medical kit will be available at every exam centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)