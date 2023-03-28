Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, sources said.
According to sources, the incident was reported shortly after the flight had departed from Gannavaram airport.
Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lambasts PM Narendra Modi in State Assembly, Raises Adani Issue.
CM Reddy was to attend a G20 conference in Visakhapatnam.
He arrived at Gannavaram airport at 6 pm and the flight took off at 6.05 pm. However, the pilot noticed a technical fault in the aircraft 10 minutes into take-off and made an emergency landing. (ANI)
Also Read | Delhi Police Saves Man Who Live-Streamed Suicide Attempt on Facebook.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)