Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar visited the victims of the recent fire incident in Kaikaluru to offer his support and condolences.

Speaking about the incident, Manohar said, "There was an unfortunate fire accident two days ago in Eluru District. 14 of the victims were immediately attended to, and 8 critical patients were transferred to Guntur Government Hospital."

The Minister assured the victims' families that the Chief Minister and Deputy CM would stand by them during this difficult time and ensure that they receive better medical care. "We have assured the families that the CM and Deputy CM will stand by them and ensure that better medication is provided," he stated.

During his visit, Manohar highlighted the need for improved facilities at Guntur Government Hospital. "A special Burns Ward must be set up at GGH to cater to such emergencies effectively. We will present this proposal at the upcoming DRC (District Review Committee) meeting and ensure its establishment with government support," he said.

Manohar also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a three-year-old girl, who succumbed to her injuries from the fire the previous night. "The tragic death of the little girl has added to the grief of this event," he added, offering condolences to the family.

The Minister promised that efforts would be made to establish the required Burns ward within the coming year. "All of us will come together to ensure this happens in the coming year," he concluded, emphasising the government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities in the region.

Additionally, Manohar also assured that the government would provide not only advanced medical treatment but also financial and other necessary support for the victims. "We will ensure not only advanced medical treatment for the victims but also provide financial and other necessary support from the government," he assured. (ANI)

