Amritsar, January 26: The Border Security Force (BSF) commemorated the 76th Republic Day with a grand Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. The patriotic display at India's first line of defence showcased a blend of military discipline and cultural pride, captivating attendees gathered to witness the event.

Addressing the gathering, Officiating Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harsh Nandan Joshi said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the border personnel and their families on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day ... Today is a day of joy and happiness as well as a day to remember those heroes and patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for the honour and freedom of India...At the same time, I appeal to all those present here to make every possible effort to maintain the unity and integrity of the country...From 1st January 2024 till date, we have recovered 301 kg of heroin, various weapons, 460 rounds, and 59 magazines." Republic Day Parade 2025: India Unveils Maritime Might With INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vagsheer on R-Day (Watch Video).

DIG Joshi further stated, "Apart from this, 30 Pakistani and 1 Afghan intruders have been caught during the operation of illegal infiltration on the international border and 3 other foreigners, including Bangladeshi and Nepali citizens, have been caught by the vigilant border guards while trying to go to Pakistan. He said 101 Indian smugglers were also caught and 6 Pakistani intruders were killed... The Border Security Force is making every effort to thwart the increasing activities of drones. From 1st January 2024 till date, BSF has succeeded in shooting down a total of 319 drones..." Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border

The Beating Retreat ceremony, part of the national Republic Day celebrations, saw people across India immersing themselves in patriotism, as cultural songs filled the air and the nation's flag colours adorned the crowd, symbolizing unity and pride.

