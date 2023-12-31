Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Eight people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year minor girl in Andhra's Visakhapatnam, police said on Sunday.

According to DCP Srinuvas, they carried out their investigation based on a missing complaint received on December 18 by the parents of the minor.

"Based on a complaint received by the minor girl's parents on December 18, we registered a missing case on the same day and started an investigation. We received information that she was in Odisha. Immediately our police team went there and brought her back on December 25" DCP Srinuvas said.

DCP said that during the investigation, the victim revealed that she went to a hotel room with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend had physical relations with her and later called his friend to the hotel. His friend forced the victim to get physical and raped her. After being raped by her boyfriend and his friend, the victim reached the RK beach.

"At the beach, she met with a photographer who pretended to comfort and console her and took her to his friend's room. There, along with the photographer, seven other people raped the minor for two days. After this the girl managed to escape from there and ran away, " the DCP said.

"We have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and have arrested 8 people. Efforts to nab other accused involved are underway," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

