Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday, stated that Andhra Pradesh, along with other coastal states, will emerge as the torchbearer of India's Blue Economy transformation.

Referring to the Prime Minister's repeated emphasis from the Red Fort on making the Blue Economy a national priority mission, the Minister said that the Union Budget 2026-27 gives concrete shape to this vision by placing fisheries, marine exports, coastal infrastructure, and ocean-based economic activity at the centre of India's long-term growth strategy.

Addressing media representatives and social media influencers in Vijayawada, in the sacred city blessed by Sri Kanaka Durgamma, the Minister described the Union Budget 2026-27 as a strategic roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047. He said that in a time of global economic uncertainty, India has chosen a path of stability, clarity, and sustained investment-led growth.

Beginning with fisheries and marine development, Jitendra Singh said that allowing deep-sea fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone and recognizing fish landings at foreign ports as exports will significantly enhance the income potential of fishermen. He added that this policy shift strengthens food security, boosts export competitiveness, and positions India firmly as a blue ocean nation. Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline and established aquaculture ecosystem, stands to gain substantially from these measures.

He further said that modernization of reservoirs, strengthening of coastal fisheries infrastructure, cold chain networks and processing facilities will create an integrated marine economy framework. This approach connects livelihoods, exports, logistics and value addition, making coastal states growth multipliers for the national economy, Ministry of Science & Technology said in an official statement.

The Minister linked the Blue Economy mission with parallel strategic industrial corridors being developed across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, the Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor will place the state at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing, renewable energy components, and advanced materials. Alongside this, industrial corridors on the eastern coast will strengthen logistics integration and improve global supply chain participation.

Referring to emerging sectors, he said that the development of specialized corridors, including advanced energy and mineral value chains, complements India's maritime and export ambitions. The integration of ports, container manufacturing, rail connectivity, and industrial clusters will create a seamless economic architecture connecting coastlines to manufacturing hubs.

Jitendra Singh also spoke about infrastructure support for Amaravati, capital investment expansion, and continued support for the Polavaram irrigation project, describing them as foundational investments for long-term productivity and water security. Agriculture, high-value plantation crops, MSME growth funds and women-led Self-Help Group enterprises were cited as key components of inclusive development under the Budget framework.

He said that the Budget combines productivity, resilience, and inclusivity, ensuring fiscal discipline while sustaining high levels of capital expenditure. Andhra Pradesh's role spans fisheries and ports, industrial corridors, digital infrastructure, mineral value chains, and agricultural exports, making it a central contributor to India's growth story.

The Minister concluded that Union Budget 2026-27 moves India decisively toward becoming a globally competitive, export-driven, and innovation-led economy. With coastal states leading the Blue Economy mission and industrial corridors driving advanced manufacturing, Andhra Pradesh is positioned as a key partner in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

