Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has approved works worth Rs 8821.44 crore in the capital city of Amaravathi. The CRDA meeting focused on the construction of roads in the state's capital city.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana said that Rs 3,807 crore has been allotted for the construction of roads in the areas in which land is acquired under the land pooling scheme.

Trunk roads will be laid with Rs 4521 crore, while Rs 492 crore has been allocated for the construction of bungalows for the Ministers and the High Court judges, Narayana said. The CRDA at its previous meetings approved works worth Rs 11,471 crore, the minister said, adding that the total works worth Rs 20,292.46 crore were cleared in a meeting held on Tuesday.

The layouts for at least 236 kilometres covering villages like Nelapadu, Rayapudi, Ananthavaram and Dondapadu have been cleared, while trunk roads for 97.5 km have been approved, the Minister said.

Pointing out that tenders have been called for works worth Rs 41,000 crore from 2014 to 2019, but works only worth Rs 5,000 crore have been completed, Narayana said, adding that if the works had been not delayed, the construction cost would not have gone up.

Due to this delay in continuing the works, the cost has gone up from 25 per cent to 28 per cent, he added.

The construction cost of buildings has increased from 35 per cent to 55 per cent, the minister said. He further added that if Amaravathi remained as the capital the cost of these works would not have gone up by 45 per cent. The Minister made it clear that the process of calling for tenders for these works will begin by December 15 and will be completed by the end of this month.

Since cases have been filed against the designers from Singapore, the permission of the Chief Minister is needed to invite them again, Narayana said. A decision will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister, the Minister added. (ANI)

