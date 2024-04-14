East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The police seized a van carrying gold and silver items at the check post of Pottilanka village in Kadiam Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, a senior officer said.

Ambika Prasad, (DSP South Zone Rajamahendravaram), informed that an inquiry will be initiated and action will be taken.

The van was stopped during the inspection of vehicles at the checkpoint set up on the national highway at Pottilanka village of Kadiam Mandal and it was found that it was transporting gold and silver.

Upon finding this, the Returning Officer informed the Flying Squad team and the District Officers. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation by concerned officials and the District Grievance Committee, Prasad said.

Further investigations are underway and more details are awaited.

Two days ago, in a routine vehicle inspection at the Aganampudi toll plaza check post, the police seized 14 kilogrammes of cannabis from an RTC bus in Vishakhapatnam. As per the reports from police, the bus was travelling from Narsipatnam to Visakhapatnam and was stopped for inspection. Upon thorough examination, authorities uncovered seven packages, each containing two kilogrammes of cannabis. (ANI)

