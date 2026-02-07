Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): YSRCP Mangalagiri constituency coordinator Dontireddy Vemareddy dismissed as "blatant lies" the Chief Minister's allegation that farmer land was forcibly taken for a helipad in Tadepalli during the YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he said the land in question has been under railway control for decades and that there is no evidence of any farmer cultivating it. He stated that the ruling government, unable to fulfil its promises to the people and facing criticism from the opposition, is resorting to mudslinging and misinformation to divert attention.

Vemareddy stated that the helipad site originally belonged to the Railways and was later leased to EID Parry Limited, a fertiliser company. After the company shut down, the land was auctioned, but as per records, it remains railway and government land.

He stressed that no agricultural activity ever took place there. He further pointed out that 10.04 acres in Survey Nos. 223/226/C2 were already under the Collector's control in 2015, during the TDP tenure, as per RC No. 22/7, and had come into government possession well before YSRCP assumed power. Claiming that farmers were cheated despite this record is misleading and shameful, he said.

He clarified that the helipad was constructed strictly in accordance with Aviation Corporation norms to meet the Chief Minister's security and travel requirements, and that all necessary permissions were obtained during the YSRCP government. He asserted that no land was encroached upon and no injustice was done to any farmer.

Stating that the Chief Minister is indulging in diversionary politics, Vemareddy said the government is attacking YSRCP only because it is being questioned over unfulfilled promises.

He urged the Chief Minister to stop false propaganda, focus on development, and use the mandate given by the people for the public good rather than engage in political blame-shifting. (ANI)

