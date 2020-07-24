Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 8,147 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus cases to 80,858, State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh.

As per the bulletin, there are 39,990 active cases.

Also Read | Calcutta University B.Com Third Semester Results 2020 Declared at wbresults.nic.in.

A total of 2,380 patients have been discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients to 39,935 across the state.

Besides, 49 deaths due to the deadly virus have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state, with which the total deaths due to coronavirus went up to 933.

Also Read | Meghalaya to Impose Lockdown in Shillong Agglomeration From Midnight of July 26 Till Midnight of July 29 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)