Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, said COVID-19 nodal officer.

With this, the count of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 27,235. Out of the total number of cases, 12,533 cases are active. As many as 1,168 persons were discharged today, taking the tally of discharged people to 14,393.

Among the 17 patients who succumbed to the infection, four were from Kurnool, three each from Guntur and Vizianagaram, two each from Krishna and Nellore, and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts. The death toll in the state now stands at 309.

In the last 24 hours, 20,590 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 1,775 of them tested COVID positive. Apart from it, 34 from other states and four from other countries were detected COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

