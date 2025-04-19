Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) transferred the Principal of SPW Polytechnic, Dr G Asuntha, after staff members filed a petition with serious complaints against her. She has been transferred to SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Narasingapuram.

In their petition, the staff accused Dr Asuntha of not participating in Hindu rituals at the college, such as office pooja. They also said she never took prasadam or wore a tilak. They also mentioned that she follows Christianity and should not be posted at religious places like Tirumala or assigned temple-related work, as per an earlier TTD order.

Also Read | UK Board Result 2025 Declared: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Out at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in; Know How to Check Scorecard.

Other serious allegations included selling materials meant for students, threatening contract and outsourced staff, and mistreating her team.

"She ill-treats her staff and threatens regular contract/outsourcing staff that she will put them in trouble by sending reports to the DA Section," the petition reads.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Rains, Thunderstorms and Lightening To Continue for Next Few Days Bringing Respite From Heat; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies on April 20.

Taking these complaints seriously, the TTD has ordered a vigilance inquiry. Until then, Dr Asuntha has been transferred to the SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Narasingapuram. The SPW Polytechnic has been asked to relieve her from her current post immediately, and the pharmacy has been told to assign her new duties.

The TTD Education Department is now waiting for full compliance with these orders.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure that there should be 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aimed only at upholding the sanctity of the world famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees.

According to the release, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review at the State Secretariat on the TTD and the steps being taken to meet the massive increase in the number of pilgrims. He felt that the state government would gain a good reputation only if the services at the Tirumala temple were satisfactory.

During the review meeting, TTD officials presented the steps taken over the past nine months to improve services for pilgrims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)