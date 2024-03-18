Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): In a scathing attack on BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Sellur Raju on Sunday said the former should be removed from politics as he was not necessary for the country.

"Annamalai has been making defamatory statements about our leaders in the arrogance that BJP is in power at the Centre. Annamalai should be removed from politics as he is not necessary for the country," former minister Sellur Raju said.

Raju claimed that Annamalai's politics in Tamil Nadu is based on data provided by the Centre and there is a need to clip his arrogance.

"He (Annamalai) does politics in Tamil Nadu based on the data provided by intelligence agencies of the Centre. Annamalai arrogantly calls our leader Arivekkadu (half-baked man). We have to curb his arrogance. What we have are people. We need to start a revolution," the AIADMK leader said.

The AIADMK held a consultation meeting in Madurai for the upcoming parliamentary elections on Sunday during which the party passed a resolution against Annamalai, which stated that the BJP Tamil Nadu president has been making comments in bad taste against AIADMK general secretary Edapadi Palaniswami.

The resolution further warned that if Annamalai continued giving such derogatory statements against leaders of the AIADMK, they would plan an appropriate response.

On the achievements of his party while they were in power, Raju said, "AIADMK ruled (Tamil Nadu) well for ten years. There used to be a 10-hour power cut during the Karunanidhi regime. After Jayalalitha came to power, she provided uninterrupted electricity to the people."

Hitting out at DMK MP Kanimozhi over her claim of curbing liquor abuse in the state, Raju said, "During the assembly election, Kanimozhi said if DMK comes to power, there will not be even a drop of alcohol in Tamil Nadu. But today, Tamil Nadu is turning into a state of drugs." (ANI)

